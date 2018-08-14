Salem City Council requests state funding for downtown renovations

SALEM, Va. - City leaders in Salem are asking for help to fund major renovations downtown.

Monday night, City Council voted to request state funding for the second phase of its major downtown streetscape project.

It would focus on College Avenue, adding brick sidewalks, street lamps, upgraded landscaping and space for benches and outdoor dining.

City leaders have already secured about $7 million for the downtown project and they're asking for $4 million more.

"It’s always been a place of hospitality and of history and a wonderful place to be and to spend time and so this is about solidifying that and turning it into something that the whole region and beyond can enjoy," City Planner Benjamin Tripp said.

Council members hope to start construction on College Avenue late this year or early next year.

