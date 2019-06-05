Salem Comcast Service Center officially closes its doors

FILE - This June 11, 2013, file photo, shows the Comcast Corp. logo during The Cable Show 2013 convention in Washington. Comcast reports quarterly financial results on Thursday, July 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

SALEM, Va. - The Comcast Service Center in Salem has officially closed its doors.

Comcast closed for business Friday, according to Aimee Metrick, regional vice president of communications for the company.

"With more of our customers going online and using mobile apps to interact with us, we’ve worked to expand these options," Metrick said. "Customers can take advantage of one of these self-serve, self-install and online account management features through the Xfinity My Account App or Xfinity.com."

People who used the Salem location can still used the storefront in Blacksburg or return any equipment using UPS.

Payments can be made online, by using the Xfinity app, by mail to the address listed on their pay stub, by phone or in person at any Western Union location.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.