Salem expects big business weekend, thanks to NCAA championships

SALEM, Va. - Salem is kicking off a big weekend for athletics and businesses.

The city is hosting two national championships -- the NCAA Division III lacrosse tournament at Roanoke College and the NCAA Division II women's softball championship at the Moyer Complex.

City officials said national sports events help put Salem on the map and bring in money for hotels and restaurants.

"It puts a lot of focus on Salem. Salem is a bedroom community of Roanoke but we stand alone and stand very strong in collegiate athletics," said Carey Harveycutter, director of tourism and NCAA game manager.

Salem started hosting NCAA events in 1993.

The city said it expects to bring in between $4 million and $6 million this year from events like these.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.