Salem father accused of attacking school bus driver now faces felony charges

SALEM, Va. - A Salem father is now facing new charges after he allegedly attacked a school bus driver, according to city officials.

The father, who claims the bus driver inappropriately touched his daughter, originally faced an assault and battery charge.

According to Salem spokesperson Mike Stevens, the commonwealth's attorney determined that the original charge was not appropriate for the offense. Since the law doesn't allow amending a charge from a misdemeanor to a felony, new charges were filed Wednesday.

The father now faces one felony county of malicious wounding, two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one misdemeanor count of trespassing on a school bus.

He is being held in the Roanoke County/Salem jail without bond.

