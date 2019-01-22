Salem father accused of attacking school bus driver will be in court

SALEM, Va. - The Salem father who is accused of attacking a school bus driver is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

He says the driver inappropriately touched his daughter.

As we've reported, Salem police say the man boarded a bus full of high school students last Monday and hit the driver.

The driver, 70-year-old Johnny Couch, was fired the next day and charged with assault and battery, plus contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police would not say if the cases are connected.

We are not identifying the man charged with attacking the bus driver, because of the case he says involves his daughter.

