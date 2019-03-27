Salem High football coach Stephen Magenbauer will step down

SALEM, Va. - Salem High School's football coach is stepping down after 15 years.

Stephen Magenbauer announced Wednesday that he has decided to retire from coaching.

Under Magenbauer, Salem High School captured five state titles and compiled an overall record of 169-27.

"It is very hard to step down from a job that has meant so much to me and my family," Magenbauer said in a statement.

Magenbauer graduated from Salem High School in 1992.

"As a player, I never imagined that I could someday be the head coach of the Spartans," Magenbauer said.

Magenbauer intends to pursue business opportunities.

Don Holter will take over as the next coach. He has been an assistant coach for Salem since 2015 and previously coached for Franklin County, William Fleming and Lord Botetourt high schools. Holter will assume his new post on July 1.

