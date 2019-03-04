Salem home destroyed, cat killed in fire

SALEM, Va. - A home in Salem is destroyed after a fire that killed the resident's cat.

Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire at a single-story home on Powell Drive, which is off of Twelve O'Clock Knob Road in the Fort Lewis area.

When they arrived, they were greeted by heavy fire and smoke showing from the front of the home and the roof. It took about an hour to get the fire under control and the home is a total loss.

The man who lives there was not home at the time. No people were hurt, but his cat did not make it.

The man is staying with family in the area.

Officials have not yet determined what caused the fire.

