Salem hosting job fair; more than 25 employers to attend

SALEM, Va. - Looking for a job? The city of Salem is holding a job fair Wednesday where some employers will be hiring the same day!

WHO: The city of Salem and Virginia Career Works are teaming up to hold a job fair

WHAT: More than 25 employers as scheduled to be at the fair. Some are prepared to make job offers to candidates the same day. The fair will also offer resume workshops and interview tips.

WHERE: Community Room at the Salem Civic Center (1001 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153)

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 24, from noon to 7 p.m.

