Salem job fair offers chance to meet with over 20 school divisions

SALEM, Va. - If you're looking for a job in a school district, Saturday's your chance to meet with more than 20 school divisions.

More than 20 districts from the Roanoke and New River Valleys will be at annual Western Virginia Public Education Consortium job fair.

They already know there are more than 500 positions available for next school year.

People will come from surrounding states to interview. Jobs will be offered on the spot for some openings.

It's this Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

