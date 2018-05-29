Salem Lowe's honors fallen veterans with custom picnic table

SALEM, Va. - An area home improvement store is going the extra mile to thank our military heroes this Memorial Day Weekend.

The Lowe's in Salem donated the picnic table for the project. One of the store employees painted an American flag on the table and the store is asking people to sign it. So far, signers have left messages of support and thanks among other notes. Numerous people have asked to purchase the table, but the store plans to donate it to the Salem Veterans Administration office.

"Obviously, we want to give it to them to allow the people at the VA the opportunity to use it and see it every day and let them know that the community stands behind them," Salem Lowe's Store Manager Travis Bloom said. "It also gives our community the chance to say thank you and let the family members of military people know that we're thinking about them."

The picnic table sits right up inside the main entrance of the store and hundreds of people have signed it since the table went out on display at the end of last week.

