Salem man accused of breaking into pawn shop through Little Caesars ceiling to steal guns

DUBLIN, Va. - A Salem man is accused of removing ceiling tiles to steal guns from a pawn shop in Dublin.

A federal grand jury charged 19-year-old DeAngelo Ramsey with one count of burglary of a federal firearms licensee and one count of possession and concealment of stolen firearms.

According to the indictment, Ramsey broke into the Little Caesars next to Dublin Pawn in the early morning hours of November 24. He then allegedly took out at least one tile from the ceiling the two businesses shared and reached in, stealing two semi-automatic rifles and two shotguns.

The guns have been recovered.

Ramsey is now awaiting trial.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.