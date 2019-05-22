Salem man charged with attacking his roommate

SALEM, Va. - A fight between two roommates resulted in a hospital visit and an arrest, according to Salem police.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call from a home in the 1100 block of Highland Road, which is in a neighborhood near the Hardee's on Electric Road.

A 23-year-old was taken to LewisGale Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Justin C. Poff, 25, is charged with malicious wounding. He is being held without bond at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail.

Poff was charged earlier this year with assaulting a family member, robbery, and vandalism.

