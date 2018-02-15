Salem man who killed 3-month-old daughter sentenced to decade in prison

SALEM, Va. - Jwawn James Sr., of Salem, says he killed his 3-month-old daughter more than two years ago.

On Nov. 18, 2015, Jwawn's daughter, Lelanie James, was found unresponsive in a home by first responders. She was taken to the hospital, where she died on Nov. 20, 2015.

Roanoke Memorial staff said Lelaine had retinal hemorrhaging, which is commonly associated with shaken baby syndrome, a collapsed lung and head trauma.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, cruelty to a child and child abuse and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

