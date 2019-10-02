Salem Museum gets new sports traveling exhibit

SALEM, Va- - The Salem Museum has a new traveling exhibit featuring sports.

It's called "Hometown Teams: How Sports Help Shape America." The exhibit comes from the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street program.



It displays some well-known sporting events in the country.

"It's got a lot of stuff going for it. It has more than just your big sports like football and basketball and baseball. And tries to include just about anything that can be sports-related. It's got tons of interactive features," said Alex Burke, Salem Museum.

The exhibit also recognizes local events and figures such as the Andrew Lewis High School football game in "Remember the Titans" and Billy Sample, a Salem native and Major League Baseball former baseball player.

