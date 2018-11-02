Salem Museum opens virtual reality exhibit

SALEM, Va. - Just in time for Veterans Day, which marks the end of World War I, there’s a chance to see what it was like for American soldiers in World Wars I and II at the Salem Museum.

A new exhibit that opened Friday lets visitors see what soldiers experienced in tunnels in France during World War I. Members of the public can put on virtual reality goggles and get a firsthand look.

Virginia Tech’s Institute for Creativity, Arts and Technology made the exhibit, which will stay in Salem.

“The virtual reality is really something special for the museum. It's something that allows people to interact with World War I in a way that hasn't been thought of before,” said Alex Burke, the museum’s assistant director.

Museum officials said visitors can see the virtual reality exhibit on Saturdays, but people should call ahead to make sure it’s open.

Also, a traveling exhibit is in Salem Friday and Saturday. Visitors can interact with a model tank from World War II.

The museum’s feature exhibit on World War I -- called "The Price We Paid" -- continues through February. It includes a focus on the impact the war had on Salem.

