Salem names interim city manager during Monday night council meeting

SALEM, Va. - The city of Salem now has a new interim city manager, according to city communications director Mike Stevens.

Council named Jay Taliaferro as the new interim city manager during Monday night's City Council meeting.

The announcement comes after previous city manager Kevin Boggess submitted his resignation earlier this month.

Taliaferro has been Salem's assistant city manager since 2000. He started as a staff engineer in 1991 and was named city engineer in 1998.

Leadership runs in the Taliaferro family. Taliaferro's dad, Jim Taliaferro, was Salem's mayor from 1974 to 1996.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.