Salem police arrest man, 21, on child porn charges

SALEM, Va. - Salem police have arrested a man accused of possessing child porn.

Police arrested 21-year-old Colin J. Berry on Monday. He is charged with six counts of obscene material and six counts of possession of child porn.

Berry is accused of downloading various images from the internet and altering them in Photoshop, according to a city spokesperson. The altering of the images in Photoshop alerted Adobe. The company then contacted the Southern Virginia Crimes Against Children Task Force and that group alerted the Salem Police Department and supplied the IP address.

The alleged crime did not involve a local child.

