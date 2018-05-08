Salem police investigate overnight shootout on West Main Street

SALEM, Va. - Salem police are investigating an overnight shooting at a convenience store.

The call came in at 2:04 a.m. for an incident at the GoMart on West Main Street, which is across the street from Walmart.

Police are referring to the incident as a shootout.

Police were on the scene for about five hours checking for evidence. Once the sun came up, they used a Salem Electric truck to get aerial photos of the scene.

There are no traffic delays.

The GoMart, which is typically open 24 hours, was closed for several hours. It is now back open.

This is a developing story. 10 News is working for you to learn more.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.