SALEM, Va. - Salem police are looking for two people who may be involved in circulating counterfeit money.

Both the man and woman in the surveillance photos above are persons of interest.

Fake cash has been circulating around the Salem area lately.

Anyone who knows who they are should call the Salem Detective Division at 375-3083

If you are a business owner and are concerned about counterfeit bills, click here for tips.

