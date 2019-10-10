Salem prepares for 4th annual half marathon

SALEM, Va. - Salem will host its fourth annual half marathon this weekend.

More than 700 runners are expected to race in this year's annual LewisGale Salem half marathon.

There's also going to be an 8K race and kids fun run.

The race starts and finishes on Main Street and takes runners through Salem's neighborhoods, Roanoke College and the Roanoke River Greenway. Roads including West Main Street, Clay Street and North Broad Street will be closed for part of the day.



Organizers said this race is a great way to encourage people to get outside, get active and see the city.



"There's a lot of options (after the race)," said Ashley Durkin, the special events supervisor for Salem Parks and Recreation Department. "If people want to grab a bite to eat, we have the brewery right there so people can stop in and get a beer. So we like being able to bring people right downtown Salem and kind of explore the city."

The race starts at 8 a.m.

Click here for more information about road closures and parking options.

