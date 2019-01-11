Salem protesters demand end to government shutdown

SALEM, Va. - Protests demanding an end to the government shutdown have been taking place nationwide, and Salem is no different.

Federal workers not affected by the shutdown, including some from the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center joined in a protest in Salem.

More than 34,000 federal workers in Virginia are either working without pay or are furloughed right now. Supporters at today's rally said the government needs to reach a deal soon.

"I think everybody needs to take a look. What would happen to them? I've read a lot of comments on Facebook and the internet that federal workers should know the risk when they take the job, and that's the problem," said Daniel Hines, with the American Federation of Government Employees, one of the unions that represents federal workers. "There should be no risk for any worker. If you go to work, you should get paid."

The union says about a third of the employees affected by the shutdown are veterans.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.