Salem Red Sox mascot, players visit kids in hospital

ROANOKE, Va. - Kids at Carilion Children's Hospital were surprised by some very special visitors Tuesday.

Salem Red Sox mascot Mugsy and two players stopped by the hospital to brighten the day of Carilion's youngest patients.

They talked with the kids, took pictures and autographed pictures of the team.

The children, their parents and the players all agree that it was a great way to get their minds off being in the hospital.

"It made him feel better. He was smiling. He wasn't smiling a couple of days," said Ida Rodriguez, guardian to one of the patients.

"We’re just here, hopefully, to lift some spirits. You know, sometimes they're down and we're here to play with them, make them happy, do whatever we can to get them through this," Red Sox player Jake Romanski said.

Mugsy and the Red Sox players visit children at Carilion every year.

