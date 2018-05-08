Salem Red Sox stadium going purple for domestic violence awareness

ROANOKE,Va. - Total Action for Progress is gearing up for a unique event to bring awareness and raise funds for domestic violence victims.

Paint the Park Purple is a partnership with TAP and the Salem Red Sox to turn the field purple for a good cause.

TAP is asking the community to purchase tickets to this week’s game through the advocacy group at a discounted price to help provide services to domestic abuse victims.

The organization will have tables with information on their services and resources available for the public.

“We carry from anywhere 20 to 25 clients on a caseload a month. So we know that the issues are large, but we also know that some people don't feel like they can reach out to our services and this is an easier way from them to do that,” said Stacey Sheppard,director of human services for TAP.

Paint the Park will take place at 7 p.m. Friday.To purchase tickets call, 540.283.4813.





