Salem Kroger, rest of Ridgewood Farms shopping center evacuated due to suspected gas leak

SALEM, Va. - A Salem Kroger and surrounding shopping center were evacuated Tuesday for a suspected gas leak.

It happened at the Kroger in the Ridgewood Farms shopping center across from LewisGale Medical Center.

A construction crew was doing work behind Kroger and they accidentally cut the line, according to Jimmy Poindexter, battalion chief with the Salem Fire Department.

Apartments in the area are blocked, and some residents are stuck outside while the work is being done, according to Poindexter.

There are no injuries, and the leak will hopefully be fixed before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Poindexter.

