Salem VA Medical Center receives five-star rating from government

SALEM, Va. - The Salem VA Medical Center received high honors from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The agency ranked its hospitals on a one to five-star scale for the quality of care they provided in 2018. Seventeen VA hospitals and medical centers, including Salem, received a five-star rating.

The rankings also measured the improvements each hospital has made, and the Salem VA Medical Center was recognized for making a small improvement.

Salem VA Medical Center officials were unavailable for comment.

The full VA rankings are available here.

