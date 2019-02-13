Salem Waffle House now taking Valentine's Day reservations

SALEM, Va. - Looking for a romantic carb-filled low-cost option for Valentine's Day dinner?

The Waffle House in Salem, located at 1961 West Main Street, is taking reservations for the big day.

According to USA Today, the restaurant will even dim the lights and break out the white tablecloths to set the mood The restaurant will even have some special menu items.

To make a reservation at the Salem Waffle House, call 804-931-4992 and ask for Erika or Matt.

