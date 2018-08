SALEM, Va. - Employees at Salem's Yokohama Tire plant continued working past the deadline set by the union to reach a new contract.

Union members picketed Wednesday afternoon as the 11:59 p.m. deadline loomed. Employees agreed to continue working past that deadline, setting a new deadline of 4 p.m. Friday. Ten News was there as overnight shift employees arrived in the parking lot to go to work. though, no agreement has been reached.

