ROANOKE, Va. - If you're a fan of the popular show "Salvage Dawgs," the wait for the new season is almost over.

This Sunday, the Black Dawg Salvage crew will debut the Stone House.

The house was built in 1911 by Michael and Joseph Grosso for their private residence.

The Stone House is set to open next month.

