Salvation Army captain plans to ring bell for 48 hours to help raise funds

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - While donations are down by more than $50,000 at the Roanoke Salvation Army, the spirit of giving is up for Captain Andy Seiler.

“I'm willing to do anything I can to help the community. So I'm going to do my part to make sure we have the funds we need to help those in need this year,” Seiler said.

In an attempt to raise more funds, Seiler plans to ring the Salvation Army bell for 48 hours, something not often seen among staff members at the Salvation Army.

“Seiler is symbolizing what it means to go out and help our community. I think it's important that he's out here representing the Salvation Army and doing his part to show it's so important to be an example and help those in need,” said Lt. Kelsey Meredith, of the Roanoke Salvation Army.

So far, he said it's going well.

10 News asked how he will manage standing outside for two straight days.

“I’ll be taking a few breaks. I also have people coming out to help me ring so I can take a few minutes here and there,” Seiler said.

Seiler started ringing the bell Thursday at 10 a.m., which means he only has 40 hours to go.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.