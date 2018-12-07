Salvation Army captain's mission to ring bell for 48 hours, halfway through

ROANOKE, Va. - An employee at the Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley is going the extra mile to make a difference.

Capt. Andy Seiler has been ringing the bell outside of the Bonsack Walmart since Thursday at 10 a.m.

He will stay there through Saturday until 10 a.m.

While the organization has been down in donations by more than $50,000, Seiler said he's received constant support from the community.

The red kettle campaign is the nonprofit's largest fundraiser of the year, helping it provide shelter, hot meals and resources for men, women and children.

