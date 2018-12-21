Salvation Army completes successful year for Angel Tree program

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Salvation Army in Roanoke is counting its blessings after wrapping up another year of the Angel Tree program.

Thursday was distribution day. Nearly 700 people stood in line to pick up their gifts and toys for Christmas. More than 1,000 people signed up last year.

The drop is because of the new requirements in order to participate in the program. However, the Salvation Army says today was still successful despite the slightly smaller number.

"We have had so many people in the community that have adopted angels and have just shown so much support. We are thankful and totally appreciate all the support we've gotten from many agencies," said Lt. Kelsey Meredith.

The Salvation Army will now start planning for next year's program.



