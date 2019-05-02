Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley leaders leaving for Rome

ROANOKE, Va. - The Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley is about to go through a changing of the guard.

Capts. Andy and Monica Seiler have been reassigned by the Salvation Army from the Roanoke Valley to Rome, Italy. The couple have overseen Roanoke's Salvation Army chapter for three years and finish their term on June 16.

Monica Seiler said she plans to use what she learned in Roanoke while doing service abroad.

"One of the key things I've learned about being stationed in Roanoke is that the key to really make positive change happen is collaboration," Seiler said. "Nonprofits in Roanoke, when they work collaboratively, can make comprehensive change. That's what I'm hoping to take with me to Rome."

The Seilers will be replaced by Capts. Jaime and Russell Clay. The Clays will be relocating to Roanoke from Shawnee, Oklahoma.

