Same-day, online grocery delivery coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Starting on Thursday, you can have your groceries and other necessities delivered to your door from a collection of Roanoke grocery stores and retailers.

Instacart, an online grocery delivery company, is expanding to Aldi, Earth Fare, BJ's Wholesale Club, CVS Pharmacy and Petco.

Delivery can be as quick as within one hour of when your order has been placed, according to the company.

For orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee is $5.99. Customers can also sign up for an Instacart Express membership for $14.99 a month or $149 a year, which allows for unlimited, free same-day delivery on orders of $35 or more.

First-time users can also enter the code HELLOROANOKE at checkout to get $20 off an order of $35 or more and a free first-time delivery.

