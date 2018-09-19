School board reviews three new bids for Cave Spring High School construction

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - There are three new bids for construction at Roanoke County's Cave Spring High School, and they are much more in line with the budget than the first bid, which was $17 million over, earlier this year.

The school board and other staff met today for the unsealing of the bids, and they will vote on the bids next Thursday, on September 27.

Cave Spring High School is slated for repairs, and families in the area have expressed growing frustrations.

Three new bids were revealed today.

Avis Construction: $33.3 million

Charles Perry Partners: $35.9 million

GH Contracting: $34.2 million

The original construction budget was $31 million, and low bidder Avis Construction is feeling good about its bid.

"I think it was positively received. I mean, from the sigh of relief in the room, I think we're probably under budget," said Troy Smith, president of Avis Construction. "I think that's a good sign, and now we need to go back and double check our numbers and make sure we don't have a mistake."

Based on the original budget, Avis is still over budget -- but that number could have changed.

10 News asked if the school board chair if the scope of the project has changed in any way, and he said not in any significant way other than not raising the gym roof.

The school board says they'll be able to move forward with one of the bidders, and they feel confident that the school can be done by June 2020.

