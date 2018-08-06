School supplies ready for distribution in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.- - It was another successful year for the "load the bus" campaign and now it's time to distribute the items collected.

School supplies were collected from the various sites in three days. People in the community were asked to fill buses so students in Roanoke County and Roanoke City can have the tools needed for a successful school year.



Volunteers came together in Roanoke County to sort through the supplies. Community Church in Salem stepped up to help.



"I found out last year they only had two volunteers trying to sort through all of this stuff so I thought, we can do better than that. We have a congregation full of really awesome people. We had a great turnout, about 12 people. I understand we accomplished in a few hours what they did in an entire day last year," said Thomas McCracken, the church pastor.

The school supplies are now ready for distribution across the Roanoke Valley.

