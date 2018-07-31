School supply drives underway in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE VALLEY - School is almost in session, and that means school supply drives are popping up across the Roanoke Valley.

At the Roanoke Rescue Mission, staff and volunteers are sorting donations for their Back 2 School Blast event. The supply drive is in its 12th year and with the community's help, it will serve 1,200 kids.

"Without the community pulling together as they have in the past, we would not be able to get the event up off the ground," said Stacy Boris, special projects coordinator for the rescue mission.

Back 2 School Blast requires preregistration for the giveaway event Aug. 11.

And then there are the school supply drives at area superstores. Last year, Roanoke City Public Schools and Roanoke County Public Schools kicked off their Load the Bus for Kids drive in style. The drive runs this weekend.

And up the road at the Rocky Mount Walmart, United Way is preparing for the 19th year of its Fill the Bus school supply drive this Friday.

"We want every student to feel that success when they start their very first day when they have the supplies they need to reach that level," said Pamela Chitwood, associate director for community impact-Franklin County.

"There's definitely a need for it and to be doing it for 19 years, the community really supports it and gets really excited about it. We've had donations already start rolling in," said Corey Goins, store manager for the Walmart in Rocky Mount.

If you're thinking of donating or stocking up on school supplies for your own kids, this is the weekend to do it. Tax-free weekend starts Friday and runs through Sunday. Items such as school supplies, clothing and diapers are tax-exempt during those three days.



