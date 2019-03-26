Scoop the poop, or get called out

ROANOKE, Va. - Downtown Roanoke is trying to tackle a stinky problem.

Dog owners who don't pick up after their pet will soon have to face serious consequences, including having to find a new place to live.

Downtown pet owners will register their dogs in the PooPrints program by administering a DNA cheek swab from a free kit provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. That database will allow property owners to find out who is not scooping their pet's waste.

So far, 16 large residential properties downtown have decided to participate. The list includes the Locker Room Lofts, the Aurora, Grammercy Row, and the Cotton Mill. More properties are expected to join.

Property owners will be responsible for monitoring and administering the program.

Starting June 1, downtown renters will be fined $250 by their property owners for the first offense. Second offenders could get slapped with a $500 fine and potentially have their leases terminated.

DRI is kicking off the program with a free "Yappy Hour" in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation that will feature free activities and pet-friendly businesses. That will take place on April 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

