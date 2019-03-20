Search continues for suspect who fired shots near Roanoke officers

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Roanoke.

The Roanoke Police Department said officers on a different call heard gunshots near 17th Street and Centre Avenue NW around 3 p.m. Tuesday. They say the suspect drove up to the officers and pointed a gun in their direction, which led an officer to fire his gun at their car.

Police found the abandoned car near 12th Street and Orange Avenue NW a short time later. No one was hurt in the incident.

VSP has not arrested or charged anyone in the incident.

The officers had been talking to Rayshawn Banks for a noise complaint when the incident unfolded. Banks says he's grateful no one was hurt, but hopes this is the last time a situation like this happens in his neighborhood.

"It's just making me think that it could be a lot worse," Banks said. "Next thing you know, it might be a fully automatic weapon being fired into a house. Somebody might just be driving by, think someone still lives here, and they might shoot this house. It makes me scared to go down the street with my kids or anybody else."

