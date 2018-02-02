Search underway for missing Roanoke County 13-year-old girl

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Roanoke County Police Department is asking for help finding Deandra Carico, who is a Hidden Valley Middle School student.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Police say she was last seen Thursday near her home in south Roanoke County wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.

