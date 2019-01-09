Sears, with its rich history in the Roanoke Valley, will soon find out its fate

ROANOKE, Va. - Sears will have by the end of the day to figure out a lifesaving deal.

USA Today reports that Sears Holdings is giving its chairman and largest investor, Eddie Lampert, has Wednesday to develop an offer to keep a smaller version of the company alive.

Sears needs a deal that would provide the billions of dollars it needs to stay open. Without the new money, liquidation appears almost certain.

Sears has a long history in the Roanoke Valley.

Before it moved to its current location at Valley View Mall, Sears Town was a busy landmark on Williamson Road.

It opened in March of 1958. For many years, it was the backdrop for one of the most popular events of the Christmas season.

Thousands of people would turn out for Santa Claus to arrive at the store by helicopter.

At the height of its popularity, Sears had more than 3,000 locations in the United States.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.