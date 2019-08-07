Looking back on Sears and its rich history in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. - Many are feeling nostalgic after hearing the news that Sears is closing its location at Valley View Mall.

The Roanoke location is among the 26 closures Sears Holding Company announced Tuesday.

The stores are set to close in late October, while Sears says the Sears Auto Centers will close in late August.

Sears has a long history in the Roanoke Valley.

Before it moved to its current location at Valley View Mall, Sears Town was a busy landmark on Williamson Road.

It opened in March of 1958. For many years, it was the backdrop for one of the most popular events of the Christmas season.

Thousands of people would turn out for Santa Claus to arrive at the store by helicopter.

At the height of its popularity, Sears had more than 3,000 locations in the United States.

