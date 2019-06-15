Sec. of Commerce highlights local impacts of new trade deal in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A member of President Trump's cabinet spoke in Roanoke Friday.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross gave remarks and took part in a roundtable discussion with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. He talked about what he sees as the local benefits to the new agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

He said the U.S. is still losing manufacturing jobs to China, putting American workers in the role of a subcontractor.

“That makes no damn sense as a trade policy,” Ross said. “We need to put America first.”

Republican Congressmen Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline were in attendance as Ross also talked about “opportunity zones” -- areas the federal government has designated for extra incentives to help businesses. There are five of them in the Roanoke area, Ross said.

