Second man wanted in connection with deadly Roanoke double shooting arrested in Philadelphia

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities have arrested the second man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Roanoke earlier this year.

Dejon White, 22, of Roanoke, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Task Force in Philadelphia Tuesday.

White was wanted for murder and malicious wounding after a double shooting on Jan. 5 on Burks Street.

White is being charged with being a fugitive from justice and extradition proceedings to return him to Roanoke will happen.

The other man charged in connection with this shooting, 19-year-old Monte Taylor is already in police custody.

