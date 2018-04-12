Sen. Kaine proposes bill to include job training for addiction recovery programs

ROANOKE, Va. - Thanks to the addiction recovery program at the rescue mission, Eric Witcher’s career path is taking shape.

“I've been in that program taking classes. I’ve been working eight hours a day,” Witcher said.

His experience in this yearlong program is leading him to new opportunities.

“I just got a promotion from part-time to full-time men's shelter supervisor at the rescue mission,” Witcher said.

While the rescue mission has been enforcing job training for some time, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is proposing to implement it as part of addiction recovery programs.

“A lot of them have been lost in addiction for so long. Some of them don’t know how to keep a schedule. Having these skills are very important for future success. That's why we have that as part of the program,” Tracy Altizer, chief development officer, of the Roanoke Rescue Mission, said.

Most recently, the mission added the forklift certification to help prepare individuals for warehouse jobs.

“We also have Serve Safe, which is a food handlers certification. Commercial kitchens really want employees to have that certification,” Altizer said.

In addition to service skills, Altizer said the rescue mission offers courses in work ethic courses.

