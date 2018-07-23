Brick lobbed at Sen. Mark Warner's downtown Roanoke office

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are trying to determine who shattered the front door to Sen. Mark Warner's downtown Roanoke office.

Someone threw a brick through the glass front door of Warner's Kirk Avenue office before the office opened for the day, according to Warner's press secretary, Nelly Decker. No one was in the office at the time.

Roanoke police responded to the area of 2nd Street and Kirk Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. Monday for a report that someone was walking around carrying bricks. Police didn't find the person and were later told that there was damage to the front door of Warner's office.

The person is described only as a white man, 20-25 years old, with a slender build and light-colored hair. Police are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify him.

Decker said that Warner "is extremely grateful for the quick and professional response of the Roanoke Police Department."

