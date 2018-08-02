Senator Kaine introduces plan to help teacher shortage nationwide

ROANOKE, Va.- - A new bill introduced by Senator Tim Kaine hopes to help the teacher and principal shortage across the commonwealth.

The Preparing and Retaining Education Professionals Act or PREP will help ensure there's enough skilled teachers and principals to educate students.

Senator Kaine said the bill also gives people ideas to produce more teachers.

Here at home, the City of Danville, Bland County, Martinsville, Appomattox and Bath counties have the highest percentage of unfilled teacher positions for 2016 to 2017 according to the Department of Education.

"Many school systems have very dedicated para professionals in the classroom. Reading specialists, teachers aides who are not fully licensed teachers, but they love children. They are in the area and they would be great teachers," said Kaine.

The act focuses on schools in rural communities to tackle the statewide-issue.

Danville City Public Schools is listed twice for both highest percentage and the highest number of unfilled teacher positions. Superintendent Dr. Stanley Jones says they revised the teacher salary scale to increase every year as a way to keep teachers.

"Any effort to enhance teacher salary and teacher pay is not only the right thing to do for teachers. It's an economic issue for this country if we do not invest in public education," said Dr. Jones.

Bland County has filled all their positions.

"I am happy to announce we have all of our positions filled for the 2018-2019 school year. I am excited about the legislation Senator Kaine has introduced and, hopefully, it helps to combat the growing problem of the shortage of qualified K-!2 educators in the Commonwealth," said Scott Meade, Superintendent.

