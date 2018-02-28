Senior alert issued for missing Roanoke County woman with cognitive impairment

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - State police have issued a senior alert for a missing Roanoke County woman who may be in danger.

Jane Arlene Olsen, 63, was last seen at her home on Winterberry Drive around 2 p.m.

Olsen suffers from a cognitive impairment and may need medical attention. State police say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her safety.

Olsen is 5'3" and 136 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants, and tan shoes. She may be driving a 2009 white Kia Rio sedan with a Virginia license plate of VYC2854. She may be headed to Clearwater, Florida.

Please contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265 if you see her.

