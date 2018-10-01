Seniors at William Fleming get encouragement to apply for college

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Virginia Secretary of Education visited William Fleming High School Monday to talk about the importance of attending college.

The seniors gained advice on how scholarships and financial aid can help those who want to attend college but don't know how to afford it.

Today is the first day to apply for federal student aid. The governor's office and the Department of Education will speak with other high school seniors in Virginia this month on how attending a college or university in Virginia is much easier than before.

"We have about 70 percent of our students that graduate high school go to a four-year institution, currently. Our goal is to increase the rate however, only about half of our students actually apply for FAFSA," said Atif Qarni, Virginia Secretary of Education.

Students also learned about the Coalition Application. The planning tool helps to make the process easier for students applying to college.



