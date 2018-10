ROANOKE, Va. - A serious crash is causing a traffic issue at a busy intersection in Roanoke.

The intersection of Orange Avenue and Plantation Road is closed in the northeast section of the city.

All westbound lanes of Orange Avenue are closed in that area.

Hollins Road is open and can be used as a detour.

This is a developing story. We're working to get more details.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.