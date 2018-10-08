Service honors Botetourt County firefighter who died in line of duty

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A Botetourt County firefighter who died in the line of duty was honored over the weekend by the US Fire Service.

Eagle Rock volunteer firefighter, Roger Johns, was added to the National Firefighters Memorial at the National Fire Academy in Maryland.

As we've reported, the 63-year-old died last May after a fire truck backed into him at the scene of an accident.

Sunday's service paid tribute to the lives of 80 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2017 and 23 firefighters who died in previous years.

More than 5,000 people attended the memorial ceremony.

